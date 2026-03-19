Sgt. 1st Class Trevor Preston, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections), center, poses for photos with sons Matthew and Jonathan and wife Amanda, award nominator Lauren Annese, District 1 Commander Ken Romine, VFW Post 56 Commander Jamie Cox and Kansas Emergency Services Chairman Danielle Springall after a ceremony honoring Preston with the VFW’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award March 12, 2026, at VFW Post 56 in Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9574417
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-EJ357-4351
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|669.5 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award [Image 3 of 3], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.