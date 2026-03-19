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    Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Sgt. 1st Class Trevor Preston, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections), center, is congratulated by District 1 Commander Ken Romine and Kansas Emergency Services Chairman Danielle Springall on being selected for the VFW’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award during a ceremony March 12, 2026, at VFW Post 56 in Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9574410
    VIRIN: 260312-A-EJ357-7087
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 786.04 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award [Image 3 of 3], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award
    Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award
    Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award

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