Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award

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Sgt. 1st Class Trevor Preston, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections), center, is recognized by District 1 Commander Ken Romine and VFW Post 56 Commander Jamie Cox for being selected for the VFW’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award during a ceremony March 12, 2026, at VFW Post 56 in Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp