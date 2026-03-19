Sgt. 1st Class Trevor Preston, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections), center, is recognized by District 1 Commander Ken Romine and VFW Post 56 Commander Jamie Cox for being selected for the VFW’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award during a ceremony March 12, 2026, at VFW Post 56 in Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9574414
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-EJ357-4531
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|729.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth corrections specialist receives state VFW award [Image 3 of 3], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.