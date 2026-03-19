Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:18 Photo ID: 9574384 VIRIN: 260318-O-CH682-8013 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 803.47 KB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, Statewide Transformation Redefines Washington Army National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.