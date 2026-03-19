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    Statewide Transformation Redefines Washington Army National Guard [Image 1 of 2]

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    Statewide Transformation Redefines Washington Army National Guard

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, sits inside an Infantry Squad Vehicle at Camp Murray, Wash., March 18, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9574376
    VIRIN: 260318-O-CH682-7616
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 523.96 KB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Statewide Transformation Redefines Washington Army National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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