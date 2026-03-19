Statewide Transformation Redefines Washington Army National Guard

Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, sits inside an Infantry Squad Vehicle at Camp Murray, Wash., March 18, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9574376
|VIRIN:
|260318-O-CH682-7616
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|523.96 KB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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