Personnel assigned to the 314th Airlift Wing, and members from the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marell Ducksworth, 314th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 23, 2026. Founded in 1969, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas supported the lives of local youth by providing a safe environment with academic resources, meals and year-round programs including interaction with local military personnel to inspire the future generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9574383
|VIRIN:
|260223-F-AS012-1829
|Resolution:
|6940x4627
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.