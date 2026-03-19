Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock

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Personnel assigned to the 314th Airlift Wing, and members from the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marell Ducksworth, 314th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 23, 2026. Founded in 1969, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas supported the lives of local youth by providing a safe environment with academic resources, meals and year-round programs including interaction with local military personnel to inspire the future generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)