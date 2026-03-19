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    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock [Image 8 of 8]

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    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Personnel assigned to the 314th Airlift Wing, and members from the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Marell Ducksworth, 314th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 23, 2026. Founded in 1969, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas supported the lives of local youth by providing a safe environment with academic resources, meals and year-round programs including interaction with local military personnel to inspire the future generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9574383
    VIRIN: 260223-F-AS012-1829
    Resolution: 6940x4627
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock

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