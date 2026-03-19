A member of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas equips an oxygen mask on the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 23, 2026. This event provided insight to the public that operational readiness and strengthening community relationships with the local community are a mission priority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9574314
|VIRIN:
|260223-F-AS012-1665
|Resolution:
|6586x4391
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.