Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock

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A member of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas equips an oxygen mask on the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 23, 2026. This event provided insight to the public that operational readiness and strengthening community relationships with the local community are a mission priority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)