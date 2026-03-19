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    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock [Image 7 of 8]

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    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A member of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, sits in the pilot’s seat on the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 23, 2026. The tour aimed to foster relationships with local community members, strengthen public trust, and support the tactical airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:17
    Photo ID: 9574365
    VIRIN: 260223-F-AS012-1735
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock
    Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock

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