Boys and Girls Club engages with Team Little Rock

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A member of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas, sits in the pilot’s seat on the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 23, 2026. The tour aimed to foster relationships with local community members, strengthen public trust, and support the tactical airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)