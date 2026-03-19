Ares, a horse with the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, eats at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Mar. 11, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9574370
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-FR804-1134
|Resolution:
|4267x6400
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.