U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026

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Ares, a horse with the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, eats at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Mar. 11, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)