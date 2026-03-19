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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026 [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Griffin, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., Mar. 11, 2026. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, the only remaining Marine Corps equestrian unit, is stationed at MCLB Barstow, where it trains and cares for its horses while supporting ceremonies and public events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9574393
    VIRIN: 260311-M-FR804-1135
    Resolution: 6535x4357
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026
    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard feeds horses, Mar. 11, 2026

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