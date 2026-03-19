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    Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB [Image 5 of 5]

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    Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryan Walsh and Maj. Devin Kelly, both C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, arrive at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 3, 2026. Partnering units coordinate efforts to strengthen operations and interoperability, ensuring aviation and support forces remain mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9574141
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-HT982-1007
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 21.87 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB
    Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB
    Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB
    Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB
    Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB

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    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Rhode Island Air National Guard
    143rd Airlift Wing
    training
    C-130

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