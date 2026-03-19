Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryan Walsh and Maj. Devin Kelly, both C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, arrive at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 3, 2026. Partnering units coordinate efforts to strengthen operations and interoperability, ensuring aviation and support forces remain mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones)