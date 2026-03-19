Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB

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A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, taxis after landing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 3, 2026, carrying Airmen assigned to the RIANG. Partnering units make coordinated efforts to strengthen operations and interoperability to ensure aviation and support forces remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones)