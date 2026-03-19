U.S. Airmen assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, arrive at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 3, 2026. Partnering units coordinate efforts to strengthen operations and interoperability, ensuring aviation and support forces remain mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 13:09
|Photo ID:
|9574140
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-HT982-1005
|Resolution:
|4800x7200
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rhode Island Air National Guard arrives at McEntire JNGB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Danielle Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.