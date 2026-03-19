NAPLES, Italy - For Staff Sgt. Steven Melendez, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Naples Branch, the uniform is only part of his story. He is a father, a husband, a mentor and now, a magna cum laude graduate from Northbridge University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. His journey is a great example of what it means to be a provider in every sense of the word.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9574125
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-FU201-4878
|Resolution:
|738x1600
|Size:
|194.26 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose
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