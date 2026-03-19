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    Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose [Image 1 of 2]

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    Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose

    ITALY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    NAPLES, Italy - For Staff Sgt. Steven Melendez, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Naples Branch, the uniform is only part of his story. He is a father, a husband, a mentor and now, a magna cum laude graduate from Northbridge University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. His journey is a great example of what it means to be a provider in every sense of the word.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9574124
    VIRIN: 260319-A-FU201-2052
    Resolution: 1024x1536
    Size: 297.35 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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