Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose

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NAPLES, Italy - For Staff Sgt. Steven Melendez, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Naples Branch, the uniform is only part of his story. He is a father, a husband, a mentor and now, a magna cum laude graduate from Northbridge University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. His journey is a great example of what it means to be a provider in every sense of the word.