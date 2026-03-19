Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose

NAPLES, Italy - For Staff Sgt. Steven Melendez, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Naples Branch, the uniform is only part of his story. He is a father, a husband, a mentor and now, a magna cum laude graduate from Northbridge University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. His journey is a great example of what it means to be a provider in every sense of the word.



Balancing the demands of a military career with education is a challenge for anyone, but Melendez pursued his degree while handling permanent change of duty locations, rotations and new missions, a testament to his commitment.



He started his academic journey in 2018 and through “long days and even longer nights”, while supporting food safety missions in Poland, Kosovo and locally.



He successfully earned his degree in 2026. He credits the Army's Tuition Assistance program for making his academic goals financially achievable.



“Everyone can earn a degree, time isn’t an impairment," he says, hoping to inspire others. "You can do it if you want to and do it regardless of ops tempo, there’s never the perfect time.”



For Melendez, this accomplishment was deeply personal. With a wife and two children, he is driven by a profound sense of responsibility.



"I know I’m in the military but my wife deserves both, share the workload," he states, emphasizing the partnership he shares with his wife. His desire to provide a good life for his family is the 'why' behind his relentless pursuit of self-improvement.



The degree not only opens up more opportunities at work but also serves as a powerful lesson for his children. He wanted to show them that “If I can do it, anyone can do it.”



His journey wasn't a solo mission. Melendez is quick to express his gratitude for the support he received from his family, his leadership and the university.



"I appreciate my leadership so much," he says, acknowledging how they helped him balance mission requirements with school assignments. This collaborative spirit, where the mission always came first but his personal goals were supported, was crucial to his success.



Originally from Puerto Rico, Melendez’s path to the Army wasn’t a direct one. He initially worked in restaurants as a cook, a passion that has stayed with him. He joined the U.S. Army without a designated Military Occupational Specialty and had to attend the English school in Lackland.



From there, he was slotted to become a food inspector, a role he has come to embrace and excel in. "Cooking was a passion from the past, so this was a good fit," he reflects. "Now, I can't see myself doing anything else." His career has taken him from North Carolina to Germany, Colorado and now Italy, where he enjoys the new bonds forged during missions and audits.



With his bachelor's degree now complete, Staff Sgt. Melendez is already looking toward the future. He has his sights set on becoming a warrant officer and earning a master's degree, following in the footsteps of his brother, who holds a master's and served as an inspiration.



His story is a powerful reminder to always "move with purpose," demonstrating that with dedication and a strong support system, any goal is achievable. Melendez's journey is a blueprint for success, not just as a soldier, but as a provider, a leader and a lifelong learner.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:57 Story ID: 560921 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterinary Food Inspector Moves with Purpose, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.