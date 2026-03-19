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    Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies [Image 4 of 4]

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    Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mackenzie Martie, 86th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, uses an atmospheric sensor to measure cloud conditions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. Collected data contributes to forecasts that help aircrew make informed decisions before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9573559
    VIRIN: 260317-F-OC855-1004
    Resolution: 4054x2703
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Operation Support Squadron
    Weather
    Airmen
    Forecasts

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