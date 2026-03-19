Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mackenzie Martie, 86th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, uses an atmospheric sensor to measure cloud conditions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. Collected data contributes to forecasts that help aircrew make informed decisions before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)