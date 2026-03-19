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    Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies [Image 3 of 4]

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    Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Fuller, 86th Operations Support Squadron weather apprentice, reviews radar and satellite imagery at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. Weather Airmen interpret multiple data sources to build and refine operational forecasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9573557
    VIRIN: 260317-F-OC855-1003
    Resolution: 5702x3801
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    86th Airlift Wing
    86th Operation Support Squadron
    Germany
    Weather
    Airmen
    Ramstein

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