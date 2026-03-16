Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mackenzie Martie, 86th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, uses a sensor to measure atmosphere conditions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. The data is used to stay informed of ever-changing weather conditions for aircrew to be aware of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)