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    Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies [Image 1 of 4]

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    Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mackenzie Martie, 86th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, uses a sensor to measure atmosphere conditions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. The data is used to stay informed of ever-changing weather conditions for aircrew to be aware of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9573555
    VIRIN: 260317-F-OC855-1001
    Resolution: 5121x3414
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th Airlift Wing
    Forecasting
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Operation Support Squadron
    Weather
    Airmen

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