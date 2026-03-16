U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mackenzie Martie, 86th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, uses a sensor to measure atmosphere conditions at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. The data is used to stay informed of ever-changing weather conditions for aircrew to be aware of hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9573555
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-OC855-1001
|Resolution:
|5121x3414
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forecasting the Mission: 86th weather Airmen ensure safe skies
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