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    Camp Darby BOSS program and members earn top honors at Army level [Image 2 of 3]

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    Camp Darby BOSS program and members earn top honors at Army level

    ITALY

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The Camp Darby military community celebrated a significant occasion on March 18 at the Darby Community Center, as members of the Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers program were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9573552
    VIRIN: 260318-A-BD101-3040
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby BOSS program and members earn top honors at Army level [Image 3 of 3], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Darby BOSS program and members earn top honors at Army level
    Camp Darby BOSS program and members earn top honors at Army level
    Camp Darby BOSS program and members earn top honors at Army level

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