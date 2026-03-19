Camp Darby BOSS program and members earn top honors at Army level

Photo By Chiara Mattirolo | The Camp Darby military community celebrated a significant occasion on March 18 at the Darby Community Center, as members of the Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers program were recognized for their outstanding contributions. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chiara Mattirolo | The Camp Darby military community celebrated a significant occasion on March 18 at the...... read more read more

The Camp Darby military community celebrated a significant occasion on March 18 at the Darby Community Center, as members of the Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers program were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

During the ceremony, members of the BOSS team were awarded the Army Commendation Medal for their dedication and achievements.

The event was attended by USAG Italy Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, who traveled from Vicenza to join the celebration. Moreno praised the BOSS program for its impact. “We recognize excellence in this BOSS program that focuses on people. There is so much value in this program, but this could not happen without command emphasis,” said Moreno.

Also in attendance was Sean Morton, USAG Italy MWR director, who commended the team’s efforts and encouraged them to continue their exceptional work. “This is the 2025 award, but this is just the beginning,” Morton said. “I challenge you with that, continue to serve, continue to strive for greatness.”

The ceremony highlighted the achievements of the Camp Darby BOSS program, which was recently named the BOSS Program of the Year (small category) in the Army’s 2025 BOSS Awards.

Additionally, Cathy Towers, the BOSS Advisor for USAG Italy, received the prestigious Feltus Edwards Award for BOSS Advisor of the Year, marking another milestone for the program.

Sgt. Christopher Rossi, Camp Darby BOSS president, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the support received from leadership. “I am very grateful for the command team coming down from Vicenza for this recognition. I am very blessed for the support received for the BOSS program,” said Rossi.

The BOSS program at Camp Darby has consistently demonstrated excellence, providing single service members with opportunities for community service, cultural exchange, and quality-of-life initiatives. The program’s success is part of a broader effort by USAG Italy, which has earned back-to-back honors in the Army’s BOSS Awards. “Our BOSS team has shown unmatched commitment and professionalism,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Moreno. “These awards highlight the quality of their work and the time they’ve invested to make this one of the Army’s best programs.”

The recognition reflects the dedication of the BOSS team and their commitment to making a positive impact on the community. Rossi emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, “This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and long hours put in by the incredible BOSS team.”

As the Camp Darby BOSS program continues to grow, the team remains motivated to build on their success and make an even greater impact in the future. “Winning this award has motivated our team to surpass last year’s statistics and make an even greater impact on our community in FY26,” Rossi added.