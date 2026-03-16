(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day

    FINLAND

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel, a combat videographer with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with a media representative at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, March 18, 2026. Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd MAW, participated in a media day to discuss NATO interoperability during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 08:17
    Photo ID: 9573531
    VIRIN: 260318-M-WS036-1912
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day
    CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCnews
    NATO
    CORE26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery