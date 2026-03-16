CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day

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A Finnish air force F/A-18 Hornet with Fighter Squadron 11, Lapland Air Wing, takes off at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, March 18, 2026. Fighter Squadron 11 performed flight operations during a media day during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)