CORE26 | U.S. Marines and Finnish Airmen with the Lapland Air Wing Participate in a Media Day

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U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd MAW, stand in front of a Finnish Defence Forces flag at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, March 18, 2026. VMGR-252 and MWSS-273 participated in a media day to discuss NATO interoperability during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mya Seymour)