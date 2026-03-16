U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare for a flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9573449
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-GH759-5797
|Resolution:
|5977x3930
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.