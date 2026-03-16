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    12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall [Image 2 of 5]

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    12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall

    GERMANY

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. William Northrop, commander of Bravo Company, 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares for a flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 05:18
    Photo ID: 9573444
    VIRIN: 260317-A-GH759-2673
    Resolution: 6000x3268
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall
    12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall

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    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

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