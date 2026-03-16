12th CAB Soldiers refuel and rearm Apaches during Operation Skyfall

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U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare for a flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.