Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 05

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FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland serves in the Operations Support Element and was the squad leader for his squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.



According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”