Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland serves in the Operations Support Element and was the squad leader for his squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland serves in the Operations...... read more read more

Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35P, Language Analyst (LA) Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Maryville, Tennessee Where did you attend High School: William Blount High School, Maryville, Tennessee Certifications/Training: Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA), TAR, Senior LA

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland serves in the Operations Support Element, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was the squad leader for his squad which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? Doing my part as an American. Family history of military service.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? Master’s Degree from Northern Illinois University

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Pfc. Jarell Jones did an amazing job despite the lack of time for preparation.

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS Due to extremely short notice, we only had time to do some weapons training. I would highly advise working on land navigation and Soldier Tasks that you don’t encounter in your daily work, especially in this organization.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? Night land navigation.