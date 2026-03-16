(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01

    Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland serves in the Operations...... read more read more

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, U.S. Army

    QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35P, Language Analyst (LA) Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Maryville, Tennessee Where did you attend High School: William Blount High School, Maryville, Tennessee Certifications/Training: Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA), TAR, Senior LA

    FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland serves in the Operations Support Element, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was the squad leader for his squad which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

    According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? Doing my part as an American. Family history of military service.

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? Master’s Degree from Northern Illinois University

    IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Pfc. Jarell Jones did an amazing job despite the lack of time for preparation.

    ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS Due to extremely short notice, we only had time to do some weapons training. I would highly advise working on land navigation and Soldier Tasks that you don’t encounter in your daily work, especially in this organization.

    SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? Night land navigation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:47
    Story ID: 560828
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 02
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 04
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 05
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 06
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 07
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 08

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier Tasks
    Best Squad Competition
    Army Cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version