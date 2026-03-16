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    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03 [Image 2 of 8]

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    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland serves in the Operations Support Element and was the squad leader for his squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

    According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9572344
    VIRIN: 260303-O-PX639-6198
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03 [Image 8 of 8], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03
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    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 08
    Staff Sgt. Jarrett Newland, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01
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