Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2026 12:01 Photo ID: 9572155 VIRIN: 231009-N-LX264-7336 Resolution: 1920x1279 Size: 486.05 KB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Northeast's Trident Brass Quintet Supporting Navy Week Philadelphia 2023. [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.