Army Materiel Command leaders received an overview of foundry operations at JMTC on March 4, gaining insight into the center’s heavy manufacturing capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 08:46
|Photo ID:
|9571849
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-SJ569-2229
|Resolution:
|3744x2544
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, US
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This work, AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force [Image 4 of 4], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force
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