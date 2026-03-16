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    AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force [Image 1 of 4]

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    AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Keri Soliz 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Army Materiel Command leaders received an overview of foundry operations at JMTC on March 4, gaining insight into the center’s heavy manufacturing capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9571849
    VIRIN: 260304-A-SJ569-2229
    Resolution: 3744x2544
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force [Image 4 of 4], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TACOM
    RIA-JMTC

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