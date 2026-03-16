Army Materiel Command leaders examined drone body prototypes in JMTC’s Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence on March 4 as part of a tour focused on modernization and rapid manufacturing.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 08:46
|Photo ID:
|9571848
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-SJ569-6982
|Resolution:
|3312x2248
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
This work, AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force [Image 4 of 4], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force
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