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    AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force [Image 4 of 4]

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    AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Keri Soliz 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Army Materiel Command leaders met with Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center leaders during a March 4 briefing to discuss modernization progress and mission priorities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9571846
    VIRIN: 260304-A-SJ569-8228
    Resolution: 3328x2064
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force [Image 4 of 4], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMC Leadership to RIA-JMTC: Accelerate Modernization to Equip the Future Force
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    TACOM
    RIA-JMTC
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)

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