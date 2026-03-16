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    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C. [Image 12 of 13]

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    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, pose for a photo with Assistant Chief Villiere Nazaire, center, U.S. Marshals Service, at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., March 13, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 06:54
    Photo ID: 9571782
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-LK770-1587
    Resolution: 6559x3689
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C. [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.
    Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.

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    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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