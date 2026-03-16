Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C.

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U.S. Soldiers with the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, get deputized by Assistant Chief Villiere Nazaire, right, U.S. Marshals Service, at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., March 13, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)