U.S. Soldiers with the 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, sign documents at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., March 13, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9571758
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-LK770-1113
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incoming Joint Task Force Magnolia leadership gets Deputized in Washington, D.C. [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.