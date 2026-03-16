Date Taken: 03.17.2026 Date Posted: 03.18.2026 01:43 Photo ID: 9571530 VIRIN: 260318-O-RF034-9505 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.03 MB Location: JP

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This work, Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 2 of 2], by Naoko Kanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.