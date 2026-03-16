Spc. Najheem Johnson, a Physical Therapy Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan /Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic (CFSHC) gives a physical therapy treatment to a patient at the clinic.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9571530
|VIRIN:
|260318-O-RF034-9505
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 2 of 2], by Naoko Kanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection
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