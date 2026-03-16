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    Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 2 of 2]

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    Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection

    JAPAN

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Naoko Kanda 

    U.S.Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J)

    Spc. Najheem Johnson, a Physical Therapy Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan /Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic (CFSHC) gives a physical therapy treatment to a patient at the clinic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 01:43
    Photo ID: 9571530
    VIRIN: 260318-O-RF034-9505
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection [Image 2 of 2], by Naoko Kanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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