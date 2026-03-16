Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Najheem Johnson, a Physical Therapy Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan /Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic (CFSHC) who participated in the U.S. Army Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) course at Camp Mackall, North Carolina in September 2025.