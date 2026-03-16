Physical Therapy specialist pursues growth through Special Forces Assessment and Selection

Photo By Naoko Kanda | Spc. Najheem Johnson, a Physical Therapy Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan /Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic (CFSHC) who participated in the U.S. Army Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) course at Camp Mackall, North Carolina in September 2025. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Naoko Kanda | Spc. Najheem Johnson, a Physical Therapy Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical...... read more read more

We highlight Spc. Najheem Johnson, a Physical Therapy Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan /Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic (CFSHC), who participated in the U.S. Army Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) course at Camp Mackall, North Carolina in September 2025.

At MEDDAC-J/CFSHC, Johnson plays a direct role in maintaining Soldier readiness. As a Physical Therapy Specialist, he focuses on patient education, rehabilitation, injury prevention, and long-term physical well-being.

“It is my duty to ensure patients receive world-class care and are educated on their prognosis and path to recovery,” he said. “Every Soldier, regardless of Military Occupational Specialty, must be physically, mentally, and spiritually capable of winning the nation’s wars. My specialty becomes essential not only in preparing Soldiers to fight, but also in helping them recover properly afterward.”

He chose physical therapy solely for the education of the body. Not just how to recover when injured, but how to avoid injuries by understanding how each component works.

SFAS is a 24day assessment designed to evaluate Soldiers’ physical fitness, mental resilience, leadership potential, and suitability for service in the Special Forces.

“Competing at the course was essentially the first step to my dream,” Johnson said. “Being in the environment and participating has brought forth much professional growth, allowing me to see where I can better myself and expanding my understanding of the Army.”

Johnson described the most challenging aspect of SFAS as the sustained physical and mental demands placed on candidates throughout the course.

“The lack of recovery and the consistent high demand for performance was the most challenging part,” he said. “That pressure increases as time progresses, especially with the silent competition among fellow candidates.”

Despite the intensity of the course, Johnson was able to apply his medical background during the assessment. Drawing on his physical therapy training, he assisted fellow candidates during limited downtime.

Between movements, he was able to lend his knowledge of the musculoskeletal system to help others. He offered stretches, exercises, and movement patterns to aid in the fight against limited recovery.

His motivation to pursue Special Forces dates back to childhood. “Since I was young, I’ve always wanted to be part of a special operations team,” Johnson said. “Learning more about the Special Forces mission showed me that I would grow professionally as an NCO and as a person.”

Looking ahead, Johnson remains committed to continuing the SF pipeline. “I’m learning from my mistakes and continuing my education on the requirements of each step,” he said. “I’m targeting specific factors to give myself the best chance of success.”

While Johnson did not complete the first phase of the course, he views the experience as a critical step toward both personal and professional growth.

When asked what advice he would offer other Soldiers interested in Special Forces or military medicine, Johnson emphasized discipline and continuous learning.

“Educate yourself, remain disciplined, stay true to the path, and never become complacent,” he said. “For aspiring physical therapists, pursue professional excellence and treat every patient as if they were your own family.”

Johnson is a native of Browns Mills, New Jersey, and attended Seneca High School and Pemberton Township High School. His interest in physical therapy stemmed from a desire to understand the human body and how to both improve performance and prevent injury.