Hanuman Guardian | A family history of U.S.-Thai military partnership brings another generation to Hanuman Guardian

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Khunsig Redmon, a maintenance control officer with the 5-20 Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, poses in front of a monument in Lopburi, Thailand, that was modeled after his father for his contributions to the U.S. and Thai Special Forces alliances., March 11, 2026.



1st Lt. Redmon is supporting Hanuman Guardian, the bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)