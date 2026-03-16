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    Hanuman Guardian | A family history of U.S.-Thai military partnership brings another generation to Hanuman Guardian [Image 2 of 2]

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    Hanuman Guardian | A family history of U.S.-Thai military partnership brings another generation to Hanuman Guardian

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Khunsig Redmon, a maintenance control officer with the 5-20 Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, poses in front of a monument in Lopburi, Thailand, that was modeled after his father for his contributions to the U.S. and Thai Special Forces alliances, March 11, 2026.

    1st Lt. Redmon is supporting Hanuman Guardian, the bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9571442
    VIRIN: 260310-A-KJ355-5600
    Resolution: 5658x4329
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Hometown: FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hanuman Guardian | A family history of U.S.-Thai military partnership brings another generation to Hanuman Guardian [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hanuman Guardian | A family history of U.S.-Thai military partnership brings another generation to Hanuman Guardian
    Hanuman Guardian | A family history of U.S.-Thai military partnership brings another generation to Hanuman Guardian

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    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    7th Infantry Division
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian
    INDOPACOM
    Enduring Partners

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