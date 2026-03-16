Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26

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A U.S. Army rocket pod is staged to be transferred to artillerymen in the field during a resupply for Freedom Shield 2026 near Paju, South Korea, March 14, 2026. Freedom Shield 2026 presents participants with realistic threat scenarios to strengthen shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)