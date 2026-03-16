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    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26 [Image 3 of 6]

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    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc Maverick Stow, driver, 579 Fire Support Company, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, observes a rocket pod transfer during a resupply for Freedom Shield 2026 near Paju, South Korea, March 14, 2026. Freedom Shield 2026 presents participants with realistic threat scenarios to strengthen shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9571422
    VIRIN: 260314-A-ZF147-1113
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26
    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26
    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26
    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26
    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26
    Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26

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