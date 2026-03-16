U.S. Army Spc Maverick Stow, driver, 579 Fire Support Company, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, observes a rocket pod transfer during a resupply for Freedom Shield 2026 near Paju, South Korea, March 14, 2026. Freedom Shield 2026 presents participants with realistic threat scenarios to strengthen shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9571422
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-ZF147-1113
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.