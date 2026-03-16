Date Taken: 03.13.2026 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 22:56 Photo ID: 9571422 VIRIN: 260314-A-ZF147-1113 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.59 MB Location: KR

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This work, Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.