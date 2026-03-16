Soldiers from 6-37 FA conduct loading operations during FS26

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U.S. Army Sgt Alejandro Ramirez, driver, 579 Fire Support Company, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, prepares a rocket pod to be transferred during a resupply for Freedom Shield 2026 near Paju, South Korea, March 14, 2026. Freedom Shield 2026 presents participants with realistic threat scenarios to strengthen shared understanding and combined defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Ashton Smith)