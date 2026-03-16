Soldiers competing in the 21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition run towards their next objective during the obstacle course event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2026. BSC assessed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Theater Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9571419
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-BP481-1786
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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