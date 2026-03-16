21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition

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Soldiers navigate an obstacle during the 21st Signal Brigade's Best Squad Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2026. BSC assessed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Theater Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)