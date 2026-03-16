21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition

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Private First Class Ayden Bongiovi lays his needed items out for inspection at the start of the 21st Signal Brigade's Best Squad Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, February 28, 2026. BSC assessed each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, with the top squads representing the 21st Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)