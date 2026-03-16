U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Anthony Lesle, 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 168th Transportation Flight, discusses vehicle maintenance statuses at the 168th Wing, ensuring fleet readiness in support of operations and winter conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9571207
|VIRIN:
|251217-Z-UF872-2006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life
No keywords found.