(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Anthony Lesle, 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 168th Transportation Flight, discusses vehicle maintenance statuses at the 168th Wing, ensuring fleet readiness in support of operations and winter conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 18:56
    Photo ID: 9571207
    VIRIN: 251217-Z-UF872-2006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life
    Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Air National Guard Member's Readiness and Willingness to Help Saves a Life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery